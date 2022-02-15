Index
Abby A5
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes A5
Local A3, B1
Lottery A3
Obituaries B2-3
Sports B4-6
Weather A8
The Glens Falls Police Department announced Thursday that Sunday's fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that took the life of Nina Dever, a 71-year-old city resident, is no longer considered a hit-and-run.
A Lake Luzerne man is dead after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.
An Argyle treehouse is available to rent on Airbnb.
The local man is expected to serve 32 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, as a result of his pleas.
Glens Falls native Liz Lemery Joy is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko in the newly drawn 20th Congressional District.
A fire on Route 196 late Saturday night resulted in a complete loss for four individuals.
A Fort Edward man was sentenced on Thursday to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for assaulting a woman and violating an order of protection.
According to some Glens Falls-based owners, there won't be much of a difference whether there is a mask mandate or not. That's not to say that many in the area aren't relieved that customers and owners alike will not have to wear them anymore.
Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, Ice Castles in Lake George closed Friday and this Saturday. The attraction plans to reopen on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Argyle captured the Adirondack League boys basketball championship on Saturday.
