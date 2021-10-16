Abby C2
Two Vermont residents were arrested Friday after a two-county police pursuit that began in Queensbury and ended with their stolen pickup truck crashing in the village of Fort Edward.
A Saratoga Springs man is dead following a Tuesday night motorcycle crash on Route 29.
A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive probation after pleaded guilty to grand larceny.
State police said alcohol was likely a factor in the crash caused by a driver who drove the wrong way on the Northway last month.
Infections continue to rise in schools in Warren and Washington counties as nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported last week.
A Glens Falls artist, recently named best in the region by Post-Star readers, has released his first book — a children’s book titled “Colorworld” he both wrote and illustrated.
A Wilton man was arrested on Monday after police said he choked a person during a domestic incident.
An Eagle Bridge woman is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and causing a crash with a 1-year-old child in her vehicle.
A Schenectady woman was arrested on Saturday after police said she drove drunk and crashed her vehicle on Route 50 in Wilton.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 4 were closed between Green Barn Road and Route 149 as emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer rollover.
