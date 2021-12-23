Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries B3
Sports B6-8
Weather A10
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Queensbury Union Free School District honored a high school senior on Friday after his untimely death.
The man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl after crashing his boat while under the influence has been denied parole.
Three men were arrested and charged with entering Walmart in Queensbury and stealing more that $1,000 worth of goods from the store on July 18.
Fred Monroe, who was Chester town supervisor for 24 years and served as chairman of the Warren County board, has died.
An Argyle women has been arrested following an investigation that alleges she received benefits she was not entitled to.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Warren, Essex and Hamilton counties.
A pair of Ballston Spa residents were arrested for drug possession with intent to sell following a traffic stop on Wednesday night.
A Queensbury woman has been arrested for filing a false report in connection with a stabbing that took place at a Union Street residence on Nov. 17.
A Queensbury man has been arrested by state police in relation to a domestic dispute that took place on Monday morning.
The Cambridge man who police said sexually abused three children under the age of 11 has been sentenced to 23 years in state prison.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.