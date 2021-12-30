Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries B2-3
Sports B6-8
Weather A8
A Queensbury man was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child on Thursday.
A retiring mailman is getting a lawn sign send-off.
The Washington County Public Health Department on Thursday reported a 36-year-old has died from COVID.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he falsely claimed his tractor had been stolen.
Officials in Warren and Washington counties on Sunday reported two new deaths from COVID-19.
Another COVID-related death of an area resident was reported Monday.
A Hadley man has been arrested and charged with smashing the windshields of three vehicles that were on a Lake Luzerne resident's property.
A Malta man is expected to receive 3 years of probation after admitting to boating while intoxicated and fatally striking a man.
A Kingsbury man was charged with second-degree burglary in connection with an incident at a Hartford home.
