A man drowned in the Hudson River on Saturday afternoon, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
A 90-year-old golfer drowned trying to retrieve his ball from a water hazard at a course in upstate New York, police said.
Queensbury resident Jeff Tabor posted a photo on his Facebook page of a gypsy moth caterpillar on a leaf in the Van Dusen Preserve off West Mountain Road with a caption that the “woods in Queensbury are looking a hell of a lot brighter this spring!”
A South Glens Falls man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a domestic dispute Sunday, according to police.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he had methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Two people were displaced after a fire at their home in Greenwich on Sunday afternoon.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will not extend the state of emergency he declared at the onset of the pandemic, which gave him authority to temporarily modify or suspend laws and issue directives to better respond to the public health emergency.
A group of Moreau farmers are seeking to lease a portion of their land to solar developers in a bid to preserve their family farms. But a proposed law would prevent them from doing so.
There will be no food vendors at the 2021 Adirondack Balloon Festival as part of continuing precautions in wake of the pandemic.
The Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine is in his or her 70s and had preexisting comorbidities.