The Glens Falls baby who police said was assaulted by his father has died.
Great Escape will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the season, the Six Flags-operated theme park announced late last week.
Fort Edward Supervisor Lester Losaw resigned this week amid growing pressure to step down over his role in the revaluation of Irving Tissue earlier this year.
When Jonathan Greenwood was 15, he sat down with his financial planner uncle Matt to talk about his future. They chatted about the importance of finances and he made short-term and long-term goals — including owning a restaurant by the time he was 30.
A Massena woman was sentenced to 2 years in prison on Wednesday for having about 11 pounds of marijuana in her car.
A weeklong gathering hosted by a Gansevoort church prompted local health officials to issue a COVID-19 exposure advisory on Tuesday after more than a dozen attendees tested positive for the virus.
Warren County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most in single day in over two months.
A Glens Falls man with a lengthy criminal history is facing new charges after it was determined he was in position of dangerous contraband while in jail earlier this month.
An Argyle man was arrested on Friday after an armed standoff at his residence.
Warren County Health Services reported two additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with two additional recoveries.