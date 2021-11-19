Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries B3
Sports B4-6
Weather A10
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Glens Falls woman was charged with welfare fraud for reportedly having falsified tenant information by failing to report income that she was earning.
Local man scares up a dream job.
A Whitehall grad has been unable to leave Canada since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
A Saratoga Springs man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from Walmart after previously being banned from the store.
Warren County Health Services reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 recoveries on Tuesday.
Christkindlmarkt, which was last held in the area at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, is moving to Glens Falls City Park this year, with vendors, live music, activities and food and drink.
An 86-year-old woman died and a 48-year-old man suffered serious burns in a Wednesday evening fire at a home at 24 Horicon Ave.
Warren County Health Services reported 58 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The Business for Good Foundation has awarded the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls with a $500,000 grant.
It appears that Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino has come up about 5 votes short in his write-in bid for reelection.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.