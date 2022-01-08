Abby C2
Classified D1, 3, 4
Comics D2
Horoscopes C2
Local A3, C1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries C5
Sports B1-6
Weather A8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LAKE GEORGE — A Washington Correctional Facility officer was arrested after police said he violated an order of protection.
A Glens Falls man was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and criminal mischief after intentionally rear-ending a vehicle driven by an acquaintance on Friday, police said.
A Glens Falls couple welcomed the region's first baby of the year at Glens Falls Hospital.
The Northway Veterinary Hospital in Gansevoort is no longer offering emergency services 24/7.
Two additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday by Warren County Health Services.
Warren County Health Services reported the death of a resident in their 50s on Tuesday.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of a motor vehicle accident on Sunday night.
Much of the region will be under a winter weather advisory on Sunday.
Washington County late Wednesday night reported the death of a 54-year-old resident from COVID.
A Wilton attorney was sentenced on Thursday to one year in jail for stealing over $860,000 from a client.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.