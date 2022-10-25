Ask Amy B2
Glens Falls diner owner Jerry DiManno said he has asked the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Glens Falls Police Department to investigate a fraudulent political letter claiming that he is urging people to vote against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the Nov. 8 election.
A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Friday for allegedly burglarizing a Queensbury business.
A Hudson Falls woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop.
A one-vehicle accident on Route 22 on Tuesday left the 79-year-old driver dead.
A Lake George man is facing charges following two domestic incidents.
Calamity Jane's Firearms in Kingsbury was burglarized on Friday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
A man from Hadley was arrested in the morning and again in the evening on Oct. 13.
A former Queensbury resident who covered his residence in graffiti in response to what he says were racist insults must pay restitution.
A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street.
Three people have been arrested after police said they had counterfeit money.
