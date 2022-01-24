Abby B6
A newly formed group called Adirondack Welcome Circle is raising money to bring an Afghan refugee family to live in Glens Falls.
Officials say that alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the accident.
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she burglarized the office of an apartment complex.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after an interview with state police regarding a domestic dispute.
Police are investigating the death of a Peekskill man who apparently fell from a cliff in Fort Ann.
The Great Escape Theme Park is looking to change the way guests enter the park this season.
A Wilton woman has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and committing a burglary to a business.
Snow blanketed the Glens Falls region on Monday, with the highest accumulations falling in the northern parts of Warren County.
A Hoosick Falls man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and nearly colliding with a state police vehicle.
Police said a Saratoga Springs man gave a fake name so troopers would not find out that his license had been suspended.
