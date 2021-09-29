A1 index
Another Warren County resident has died of COVID-19, Warren County Health Services announced on Sunday.
Around 40 students from Queensbury High School staged a walkout Thursday to protest years of racist bullying that they say school administrators have failed to address and has resulted in several violent altercations in recent days.
The family of Andrew Batchelor said he regretted putting off getting the COVID-19 vaccine just before he died.
An unvaccinated 37-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19, the county announced on Thursday.
A Glens Falls woman has admitted to possessing drugs in a stolen vehicle.
A Malta teenager has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a Ballston Spa man on Saratoga Lake on July 4.
A Greenwich woman was arrested last week after police said she picked up an infant by the diaper during a dispute.
A Northumberland man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove drunk, striking a motorcyclist and then leaving the scene.
A Saturday morning car-motorcycle crash on Quaker Road sent the motorcycle operator to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
A 91-year-old nursing home resident has died of COVID-19, Washington County Public Health Services announced on Wednesday.