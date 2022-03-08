Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Lottery A3
Obituaries B3
Sports B4-6
Weather A6
A worker clearing tree branches near a road was hit and killed by a passing vehicle Tuesday morning in Fort Ann, police said.
An Argyle woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.
A South Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he forced entry into a home and struck the resident.
The driver who was involved in the hit-and-run incident that killed a 67-year-old retired teacher as he was walking Sunday night in South Glens Falls has been identified and arrested, police said.
A Petersburg man was arrested on Friday in connection to the disappearance and death of Cambridge High School graduate Morgan Bates.
A Fort Edward man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child, police said.
The body of a Cambridge High School graduate who was reported missing on Feb. 23 was found in Cherry Plain State Park on Sunday.
An early Sunday morning accident in the town of Hebron left one person dead.
A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night near the intersection of Main and Fifth streets in South Glens Falls, police said Monday afternoon.
The Saranac Lake man could be facing up to 21 years in prison if the plea offer is agreed to.
