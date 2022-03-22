Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Lottery A3
Obituaries B2-3
Sports B4-6
Weather A6
The body of a Moreau woman who went missing last week was found on Tuesday afternoon in the Hudson River.
A Queensbury man was arrested for allegedly possessing and promoting images that are consistent with child sexual exploitation.
A Queensbury man was arrested for selling narcotics following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
A 35-year-old Glens Falls man was arrested after selling crack cocaine to an undercover police officer, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
While the Noon Whistle Deli is undergoing a change in ownership, loyal customers may not notice much of a difference in the menu, according to the new owners.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Mayor Bob Blais has requested over 75 rooms from local businesses to house J-1 students in the village this summer.
A 39-year-old South Glens Falls man was arrested after a Washington County grand jury indicted him on multiple charges in connection to burglaries.
A father and daughter duo from Queensbury set off to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland this week.
A Salem man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for assaulting a man with a rake.
