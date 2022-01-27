Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries B3
Sports B4-6
Weather A6
Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway and police Sgt. Dean Watkins turned over their guns and badges at an emergency meeting of the Village Board on Monday night.
Officials say that alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the accident.
Police are investigating the death of a Peekskill man who apparently fell from a cliff in Fort Ann.
A Lake George woman was sentenced to two concurrent terms that will equate to six possible years in a state correctional facility.
A New York judge ruled Monday that the state's mask mandate can't be enforced, after it was reinstituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over concerns about a winter surge of coronavirus cases.
A Salem driver suffered head and possible internal injuries when her car was hit by a dump truck on Friday morning in an intersection, police said.
A Wilton woman has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and committing a burglary to a business.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two sex offenders recently for allegedly failing to comply with state requirements.
The event will take place on Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for all residents of Warren County.
The Ice Castles attraction in the village of Lake George held its grand opening on Sunday, attracting tourists and locals alike.
