State police have identified the victim who drowned in the Schroon River while tubing on Friday.
Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato got a $1,840 tip from a Guilderland pizza owner who had dinner on Friday.
Several roads were flooded Thursday evening as the result of heavy rains in the Glens Falls area.
The operator of several closed Golden Corral restaurants in the region, including one in Queensbury, is hoping to get them reopened in the next few months.
You may be surprised at how much money Social Security could pay out.
The presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Warren County.
Hoffman Car Wash is planning a second Queensbury location in response to growing demand.
Five years have passed since 8-year-old Charlotte McCue’s life was tragically cut short by a boating crash on Lake George.
A Greenfield man was arrested last week after police said he had sexual intercourse with a person who was asleep.
A Whitehall couple has been accused of obtaining over $50,000 in housing benefits to which they were not entitled.