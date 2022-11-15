Ask Amy B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Lottery A3
Obituaries B3
Sports B4-6
Weather A6
Ask Amy B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Lottery A3
Obituaries B3
Sports B4-6
Weather A6
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in Queensbury.
A Queensbury man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge.
A Granville family of five that lost one home in a fire loses the second they were moving into.
A South Glens Falls man has been sentenced to up to 7 years in prison for three separate thefts in Saratoga County.
The Lebowitz family's 82-foot-tall Norway spruce is tied up and almost ready to be chopped to be used as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree this year.
A Granville woman has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for burglarizing a Whitehall home.
A 32-year-old Johnsburg man died in a one-car crash Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle went off the road and struck a number of trees, police said.
Voters in parts of Washington County had an issue with casting their vote because of an error in the way the ballots were printed.
Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik easily was re-elected to a fifth term over Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, according to unofficial returns late Tuesday night.
A Glens Falls woman is facing drug charges.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.