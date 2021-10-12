A1 index
Two Vermont residents were arrested Friday after a two-county police pursuit that began in Queensbury and ended with their stolen pickup truck crashing in the village of Fort Edward.
An unvaccinated Warren County resident in their 30s died after a lengthy battle with COVID, Warren County Health Services announced on Wednesday.
The Fort Edward Board of Education on Wednesday killed any further talk of a proposed annexation of the district by the South Glens Falls school district.
A Glens Falls woman is accused of not allowing an ambulance to pass, and driving recklessly, which led to a crash.
Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases — the most in a single-day since January.
The bridge that carries Route 9 over the Northway will be replaced next year, the state’s Department of Transportation announced on Friday.
Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported another resident has died from COVID-19 — the second virus-related death in as many days and the 86th death overall in the county.
An inmate at Great Meadow Correctional Facility is accused of throwing feces at a correction officer.
A homeless woman was arrested recently for throwing a hammer at a police car.