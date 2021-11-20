Abby C2
Classified D1, 3, 4
Comics D2
Horoscopes C2
Local A3, C1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries C5
Sports B1-6
Weather A10
A 46-year-old man was killed on Thursday in a head-on crash on Route 4.
A Glens Falls woman was charged with welfare fraud for reportedly having falsified tenant information by failing to report income that she was earning.
A Queensbury man has been identified as the victim in Thursday's fatal crash in Whitehall.
A Saratoga Springs man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from Walmart after previously being banned from the store.
A single-engine airplane crashed shortly after taking flight at Warren County airport on Friday morning.
Local man scares up a dream job.
Two COVID-related deaths occurred on Wednesday in Washington County.
A Whitehall grad has been unable to leave Canada since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Five Saratoga County residents were arrested in a major drug trafficking bust announced on Wednesday by Attorney General Letitia James.
Warren County Health Services reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 recoveries on Tuesday.
