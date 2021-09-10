A1 index
A Queensbury woman has been arrested after police said she left her two toddlers home alone.
Two people were killed in a Northway crash Friday night that involved a driver operating a vehicle on the wrong side of the highway.
A Saranac Lake man that drove the wrong way on the Northway and crashed into a car Friday night, killing two people, was drunk, police said.
For the second time in two days, Warren County Health Services reported a COVID-19-related death.
Lake George is gearing up for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show as the village is giving reminders about street closures.
Three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Glens Falls.
A Fort Edward man was arrested on Friday after police said he pinned down a victim during a domestic incident.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing cocaine.
A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she threatened her neighbor.
Fire departments and utility crews were kept busy by damage from a line of storms that rolled through the area on Wednesday evening.