Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries B3
Sports B4-6
Weather A6
Officials say that alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the accident.
Police are investigating the death of a Peekskill man who apparently fell from a cliff in Fort Ann.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after an interview with state police regarding a domestic dispute.
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she burglarized the office of an apartment complex.
A Wilton woman has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and committing a burglary to a business.
A Hoosick Falls man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and nearly colliding with a state police vehicle.
A newly formed group called Adirondack Welcome Circle is raising money to bring an Afghan refugee family to live in Glens Falls.
Police said a Saratoga Springs man gave a fake name so troopers would not find out that his license had been suspended.
A Salem driver suffered head and possible internal injuries when her car was hit by a dump truck on Friday morning in an intersection, police said.
Washington County reported the deaths of a 52 year old and 66 year old on Tuesday night. Both individuals were unvaccinated.
