A Bronx man drowned in Lake George on Saturday.
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a 2-year-old, following a Wednesday night crash at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Quaker Road in Queensbury.
A Granville man has been indicted after police said he had an illegal marijuana growing operation on his property.
A Malta man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stole over $200,000 while he was the CFO for Hillman Companies in Moreau.
The Hannaford store on Broad Street remains closed after an electrical fire on Monday morning.
A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday after police said he drove drunk and caused a crash that injured four people.
A Glens Falls man is facing additional charges after police said he distributed intimate photos of a person.
A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday after police said he tried to bring a loaded handgun and a switchblade knife into Great Escape.
Whitehall resident Matt Putorti declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination to face off against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
The Whitehall man convicted last month of sexually abusing a child younger than 11 received the maximum sentence on Thursday of 15 years in prison.