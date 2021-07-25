A1 index
Warren County currently has the highest seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in all of New York, according to statewide data released Thursday.
Great Escape will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the season, the Six Flags-operated theme park announced late last week.
Police are investigating a vandalism spree that continued over two counties this week.
An event celebrating the opening of Broad Street Commons was disrupted Wednesday by a tenant complaining of frequent criminal activity at the workforce housing complex.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he punched his 1-year-old son in the stomach.
A Queensbury man is facing felony drug charges after police discovered cocaine at his residence during a routine parole check.
Two more Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, county officials reported on Friday.
A weeklong gathering hosted by a Gansevoort church prompted local health officials to issue a COVID-19 exposure advisory on Tuesday after more than a dozen attendees tested positive for the virus.
The Glens Falls baby who police said was assaulted by his father has died.
A Glens Falls man with a lengthy criminal history is facing new charges after it was determined he was in position of dangerous contraband while in jail earlier this month.