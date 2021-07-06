A1 index
A Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated against the virus died Thursday following a prolonged hospital stay, Warren County Health Services announced on Friday.
Two Queensbury-based contractors have been arrested for allegedly failing to obtain workers’ compensation insurance.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Queensbury on Tuesday that officials say may have been caused by a lightning strike.
A 7-week-old Glens Falls boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and his father has been accused of assaulting the child.
A Hudson Falls woman was arrested over the July Fourth weekend for allegedly driving drunk, according to police.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday boat crash that took the life of a 20-year-old Ballston Spa man.
The man reported missing last week was found dead on Tuesday.
Warren County is set to pay $108,000 in back wages to an employee who successfully appealed her firing in 2019.
Glens Falls police had to use a Taser on Tuesday night to arrest a man who had barged into a residence with a knife.
LAKE GEORGE — A large-scale ice sculpture attraction is coming to Lake George — news that Warren County officials says is a “game changer” for…