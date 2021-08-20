A1 index
The men accused of assaulting a man on Caroline Street on Saturday may face additional charges as the victim has died.
South Glens Falls resident Keith A. Hill, 40, and Gerald J. Loeber, 69, of Whitehall, died in separate motorcycle crashes this week.
Two Saratoga Springs men have been arrested after police said they assaulted a man on Saturday and left him unconscious.
An individual in their 70s with pre-existing conditions died Saturday from COVID-19 after a stay in a hospital, Warren County officials said Sunday. Eight new cases were reported Sunday.
A witness to the fatal helicopter crash in Argyle said the chopper was flying about 50 to 75 feet off the ground when the rotor stopped.
A Granville woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after a two-car crash that took place on Tuesday morning.
Two men have been indicted for allegedly firing gunshots in the direction of two occupied residences in the town of Day last year.
A Ballston Spa woman is accused of defrauding a Moreau drywall business.
With the highly transmissible delta variant leading to an increase in COVID-19 infections, local health officials are trying to overcome vaccine resistance.
A Lake George man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly throwing rocks at passing cars on Flat Rock Road.