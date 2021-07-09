Abby B2
A 7-week-old Glens Falls boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and his father has been accused of assaulting the child.
Two Schenectady County residents were arrested after a scuffle over trespassing at a camp in Warrensburg.
A Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated against the virus died Thursday following a prolonged hospital stay, Warren County Health Services announced on Friday.
The Glens Falls man charged with assaulting his 7-week-old son struck him in the face and torso with a closed fist, court records say.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday boat crash that took the life of a 20-year-old Ballston Spa man.
The Glens Falls man accused of assaulting his 7-week-old boy will be in court on Thursday as the infant remains in the hospital.
A Hudson Falls woman was arrested over the July Fourth weekend for allegedly driving drunk, according to police.
A Queensbury woman was arrested last week after police said she sold crack cocaine to undercover officers.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says a Ballston Spa man's death in a boat crash on Saratoga Lake is a criminal investigation.
Two Queensbury-based contractors have been arrested for allegedly failing to obtain workers’ compensation insurance.
