Another Warren County resident has died of COVID-19, Warren County Health Services announced on Sunday.
The family of Andrew Batchelor said he regretted putting off getting the COVID-19 vaccine just before he died.
Around 40 students from Queensbury High School staged a walkout Thursday to protest years of racist bullying that they say school administrators have failed to address and has resulted in several violent altercations in recent days.
Two people were sent to area hospitals on Tuesday, following a Northway collision involving a car driving in the wrong direction.
Police are investigating the death of a Warrensburg man who they believe died in a hunting mishap on Tuesday.
The Hudson Falls Police Department has released details about the death of a man from a motorcycle crash last week.
A Glens Falls woman has admitted to possessing drugs in a stolen vehicle.
Warren County Health Services on Wednesday announced the death of another resident due to COVID-19.
A Greenwich woman was arrested last week after police said she picked up an infant by the diaper during a dispute.
An unvaccinated 37-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19, the county announced on Thursday.