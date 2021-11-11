Abby B2
A Glens Falls contractor was arrested on Tuesday after police said he did not complete a job and did not return the money.
One person was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a train in Wilton.
Fire destroyed three vehicles and a garage in Queensbury on Wednesday night.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he stole copper wire from a home.
A Northumberland woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly giving marijuana to a child.
Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly switching tags to pay less for merchandise at a store.
Crews are on the scene of a fire at a house fire in Lake George.
The Tops Markets in Warrensburg will be acquired by a new company as Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops have completed their merger.
A wood stove is the cause of a fire at a Fort Edward home on Wednesday.
State police have identified the man who died after a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Crown Point.
