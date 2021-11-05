Abby C2
Classified D1, 3, 4
Comics D2
Horoscopes C2
Local A3, C1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries C3
Sports B1-6
Weather A8
NEW YORK (AP) — Have a heart, New York!
CROWN POINT — One person is dead after a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
A Glens Falls contractor was arrested on Tuesday after police said he did not complete a job and did not return the money.
New Yorkers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to enact new — if vague — protections for the environment, enshrining in the state constitution a right to a “healthful environment."
People will head to the polls Tuesday to decide local races and the fate of constitutional ballot questions.
Crews are on the scene of a fire at a house fire in Lake George.
Two people were injured on Thursday after a dump truck collided with another vehicle.
A wood stove is the cause of a fire at a Fort Edward home on Wednesday.
Fire destroyed three vehicles and a garage in Queensbury on Wednesday night.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he waved a pocket knife at a person in Target.
