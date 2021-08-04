A1 index Aug 4, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abby A5Classified C1, 3, 4Comics C2Horoscopes A5Local A3Nation/World A2Obituaries B2-3Sports B4-6Weather A6 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Abby B2 C2 Meteorology Obituary Nation Horoscope Comic Weather Abby A5 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local Police identify Schroon River drowning victim Jul 31, 2021 State police have identified the victim who drowned in the Schroon River while tubing on Friday. Local Golden Corral owner seeks comeback from pandemic, closings Jul 31, 2021 The operator of several closed Golden Corral restaurants in the region, including one in Queensbury, is hoping to get them reopened in the next few months. +2 Local Heavy rains lead to road washouts Jul 30, 2021 Several roads were flooded Thursday evening as the result of heavy rains in the Glens Falls area. +3 Local Lake George Beach Club server gets $1,840 tip Jul 28, 2021 Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato got a $1,840 tip from a Guilderland pizza owner who had dinner on Friday. Smart Change: Personal Finance Here's the Highest Social Security Benefit You Can Collect Today Jul 28, 2021 You may be surprised at how much money Social Security could pay out. +6 Local Old house, new show: Queensbury native to star in series on HGTV Aug 1, 2021 It all started in an old house in Queensbury. Local Second Hoffman Car Wash proposed in Queensbury Jul 29, 2021 Hoffman Car Wash is planning a second Queensbury location in response to growing demand. Local Police investigating drowning in Schroon River Updated Jul 31, 2021 Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in Chester on Friday. Crime and Courts Three store clerks charged in underage drinking enforcement detail Aug 2, 2021 Three store clerks have been charged after police said they sold alcohol to people who were not at least 21 years old. Local Boy, 15, drowns in Schroon River Jul 30, 2021 Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in Chester on Friday.