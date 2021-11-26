Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4, 5, 6
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries B5
Sports B6-8
Weather A10
A Queensbury man has been identified as the victim in Thursday's fatal crash in Whitehall.
A 46-year-old man was killed on Thursday in a head-on crash on Route 4.
A single-engine airplane crashed shortly after taking flight at Warren County airport on Friday morning.
Paul Smith will not be able to put up his usual Christmas display at his Clayton Avenue residence this year. But he is looking for volunteers to help with the display next year.
A fire displaced two families from their home on Sunday night.
Five Saratoga County residents were arrested in a major drug trafficking bust announced on Wednesday by Attorney General Letitia James.
Warren County Health Services reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the highest in a single day during the pandemic.
Washington County on Wednesday reported two COVID-related deaths.
Local health officials are sounding the alarm about the surging COVID cases, urging people to get vaccinated and take precautions.
A Hudson Falls man has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection.
