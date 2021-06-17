A1 index
A Glens Falls man is facing additional charges after police said he distributed intimate photos of a person.
A Bronx man drowned in Lake George on Saturday.
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a 2-year-old, following a Wednesday night crash at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Quaker Road in Queensbury.
The report on the robbery of McCann's Pharmacy and the suspect's suicide offers new details including that he pointed a gun at police.
A Malta man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stole over $200,000 while he was the CFO for Hillman Companies in Moreau.
The Hannaford store on Broad Street remains closed after an electrical fire on Monday morning.
A Granville man has been indicted after police said he had an illegal marijuana growing operation on his property.
A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday after police said he drove drunk and caused a crash that injured four people.
A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday after police said he tried to bring a loaded handgun and a switchblade knife into Great Escape.
The Warren County Democratic Committee rescinded its endorsement of Queensbury Supervisor John Strough days after a contentious Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting in April.