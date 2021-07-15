A1 index
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr’s son has been hired as an officer after the supervisors changed the nepotism policy.
A Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, the county reported on Tuesday.
The Glens Falls man charged with assaulting his 7-week-old son struck him in the face and torso with a closed fist, court records say.
A Queensbury man who allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in the middle of the road early Saturday has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
The man accused of punching his 7-week-old son in the face and torso was indicted on Friday on assault charges.
A Fort Edward man has admitted to possessing crack cocaine.
A Queensbury woman was arrested last week after police said she sold crack cocaine to undercover officers.
Warren County Health Services reported five additional COVID-19 cases Sunday. The daily new case total was the highest since June 18, and none had been vaccinated.
Two people have been arrested on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in Fort Ann on Friday.
A Glens Falls man was arrested Saturday on a drunken driving charge after he got his motorcycle stuck in a ditch.