Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4, 5, 6
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Lottery A3
Obituaries B3
Sports B4-6
Weather A8
Tags
A Queensbury man was pronounced dead after his vehicle was submerged in the Sacandaga River in the town of Hadley on Sunday.
A 45-year-old man from Madison County lost his life on Saturday while on a guided rafting trip on the Hudson River in Indian Lake.
A local doctor is facing a slew of allegations including sexual harassment and sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by a former employee.
A Mechanicville woman has been charged with welfare fraud after police say she was receiving benefits she was ineligible for in Washington County.
The owner of the Uno Pizzeria and Grill is hoping to rezone the property to allow fast-food establishments.
The 45-year-old man from Madison County who died Saturday during a guided rafting trip on the Hudson River in Indian Lake was on an independent trip, police said on Wednesday.
A Gansevoort woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she drove while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.
A Clemons man has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes against a child under the age of 13.
The Moreau Planning Board canceled a public hearing on a proposed carbon fertilizer plant as a room full of residents opposed to the plant waited for the hearing to start.
Power outages persisted Wednesday in the aftermath of an April snowstorm.
