AbbyB2
ClassifiedC1, 3, 4
ComicsC2
HoroscopesB2
LocalA3, B1
Nation/WorldA2
ObituariesB3
SportsB4-6
WeatherA6
The Washington County Public Health Department on Thursday reported a 36-year-old has died from COVID.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he falsely claimed his tractor had been stolen.
An Argyle women has been arrested following an investigation that alleges she received benefits she was not entitled to.
Officials in Warren and Washington counties on Sunday reported two new deaths from COVID-19.
A Queensbury woman has been arrested for filing a false report in connection with a stabbing that took place at a Union Street residence on Nov. 17.
A Hadley man has been arrested and charged with smashing the windshields of three vehicles that were on a Lake Luzerne resident's property.
The Cambridge man who police said sexually abused three children under the age of 11 has been sentenced to 23 years in state prison.
A Malta man is expected to receive 3 years of probation after admitting to boating while intoxicated and fatally striking a man.
Hundreds of people walked 4 miles through the streets of Glens Falls on Friday morning for the annual Christmas Eve Road March.
