The Washington County Public Health Department on Thursday reported a 36-year-old has died from COVID.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he falsely claimed his tractor had been stolen.
Officials in Warren and Washington counties on Sunday reported two new deaths from COVID-19.
A Queensbury man was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child on Thursday.
A retiring mailman is getting a lawn sign send-off.
An Argyle women has been arrested following an investigation that alleges she received benefits she was not entitled to.
A Hadley man has been arrested and charged with smashing the windshields of three vehicles that were on a Lake Luzerne resident's property.
The Cambridge man who police said sexually abused three children under the age of 11 has been sentenced to 23 years in state prison.
A Malta man is expected to receive 3 years of probation after admitting to boating while intoxicated and fatally striking a man.
Another COVID-related death of an area resident was reported Monday.
