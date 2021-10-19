Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries B3
Sports B4-6
Weather A6
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An unvaccinated Washington County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the county announced on Saturday.
An arrest has been made in connection with a July vandalism spree that left several businesses along Main Street and Saratoga Avenue damaged.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt got in the face of Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead on Friday, yelling at him to stop harassing his family.
A Saratoga Springs man is dead following a Tuesday night motorcycle crash on Route 29.
A third-prize ticket worth $50,000 for the Oct. 13 Powerball drawing was purchased in Queensbury, New York Lottery officials have announced.
An Albany man was arrested on Sunday after police said he stabbed a man at a residence in South Glens Falls.
State police said alcohol was likely a factor in the crash caused by a driver who drove the wrong way on the Northway last month.
A Wilton man was arrested on Monday after police said he choked a person during a domestic incident.
An Eagle Bridge woman is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and causing a crash with a 1-year-old child in her vehicle.
Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.