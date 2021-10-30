Abby C2
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night that led to the death of a Warrensburg man, according to police.
A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested after police said she provided false information on a welfare application.
Warren County on Sunday reported that a resident who was not vaccinated died. An unvaccinated Washington County resident also died.
Two people are under arrest after police said they stole merchandise and assaulted employees at the Dollar Tree store in South Glens Falls.
An Indian Lake man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly entering a Corinth home and attacking a person with a tomahawk.
A Gansevoort man is facing charges after police said he pointed a loaded rifle at three people.
A Saratoga County man was arrested on Thursday after police said he struck a woman on the side of her head with a pistol.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he struck a passing vehicle, damaging it.
A South Glens Falls man with a history of shoplifting is facing new charges for allegedly burglarizing a pair of local Walmarts.
A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone during a domestic incident.
