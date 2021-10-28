Abby B2
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B2
Local A3, B1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries B3
Sports B6-8
Weather A10
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night that led to the death of a Warrensburg man, according to police.
A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested after police said she provided false information on a welfare application.
Warren County on Sunday reported that a resident who was not vaccinated died. An unvaccinated Washington County resident also died.
Two people are under arrest after police said they stole merchandise and assaulted employees at the Dollar Tree store in South Glens Falls.
A Saratoga County man was arrested on Thursday after police said he struck a woman on the side of her head with a pistol.
A Gansevoort man is facing charges after police said he pointed a loaded rifle at three people.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he struck a passing vehicle, damaging it.
A South Glens Falls man with a history of shoplifting is facing new charges for allegedly burglarizing a pair of local Walmarts.
A Gansevoort man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Glens Falls city officials believe the new concept would address the growing need for housing and bring much needed parking into the downtown area, all while putting a number of city-owned parcels back on the tax rolls.
