A Whitehall Christmas set for Saturday

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Class of 1965 will celebrate a Whitehall Christmas at 5 p.m. Saturday in Riverside Veterans Park, Main Street.

Meet Santa and his special guest, sing carols and see the lighting of the tree at that time.

