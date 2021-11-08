A study in contrasts

In Glens Falls, the ever-evolving Shirt Factory's expansive walls, long hallways and outdoor spaces can combine for interesting contrasts in old and new, colorful and black and white. Painted sunflowers highlighted by sunshine from a large window draw attention to one shop, an image from World War II to another. On nearby walls are reproductions of shirt construction how-to's and a help wanted ad from when the building's workers made dresses and other clothing. Outside, drab metal containers have become underwater/outer space-themed murals by Rob Harriman and Hannah Williams.