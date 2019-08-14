Schoolapalooza 2019

Adam Liebler,  a counselor at Word of Life camp in Schroon Lake, shows off his dunking skills for the crowd at Schoolapalooza at Crandall Park in Glens Falls Tuesday evening. The sixth annual event provided free haircuts, clothes and backpacks full of school supplies to local residents as they prepare to head back to school in September. 

