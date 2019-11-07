Saratoga National Cemetery

Sunlight reflects off a three-sided memorial honoring veterans and the late U.S. Rep. Gerald Solomon at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Saratoga on a day in late October. Solomon, of Queensbury, served in the Marines, and his gravestone can be seen in the background, across the access road, in a field of green. The region will be honoring veterans throughout the weekend in honor of Veterans Day.

 Bob Condon, condon@poststar.com

TOP LEFT (w/photo):

Honoring those who have served

Veterans Day events planned this weekend LOCAL, Page C1

TOP RIGHT:

Sectional football championship

Cambridge-Salem takes on Stillwater SPORTS, Page B1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments