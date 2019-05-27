Antique maps

This antique map of Saratoga County from 1856 is on display at the Parks-Bentley Place, which houses the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls.

 Gretta Hochsprung, ghochsprung@poststar.com

TOP LEFT (w/photo): Traveling through time

Historical society opens antique map exhibit LOCAL, PAGE B1

TOP RIGHT: Queensbury stabbing

Woman accused of helping alleged murderer released LOCAL, PAGE A3

BOTTOM RIGHT: Losing a legend

Bill Buckner dies at 69 SPORTS, PAGE B6

