St. Joseph's Church

St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward, decorated for Christmas in this undated photo, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a celebration Mass at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 followed by a party. All are welcome to attend.

 Courtesy photo

TOP LEFT (w/photo): Observing 150 years of faith

St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward to celebrate anniversary LOCAL, Page A3

