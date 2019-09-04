First day of school at Hudson Falls Primary

Students walk through bubbles as they enters the building on the first day of school at Hudson Falls Primary School on Wednesday. At right, Melissa Dickinson, instruction coordinator for the district, said she and others brought bubbles to greet students to make it as fun and exciting as possible for students who may have first-day jitters. 

 Samuel Northrop, snorthrop@poststar.com

