Barns to bar

These barns would be repurposed to house a brewery, distillery and taproom if the Moreau Planning Board approves a new farm project on Old West Road.

 Kathleen Moore, kmoore@poststar.com

TOP LEFT (w/photo): From barns to a bar

Planning Board raises questions about brewery LOCAL, Page A3

TOP RIGHT: Fifth Quarter

Senior kicker reaches 100-point mark SPORTS, Page B1 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments