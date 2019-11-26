Lawsuit filed over homeless housing project

Seen here is a rendering of a proposed 28-unit apartment complex on Cooper Street, Glens Falls, which would be targeted for mentally ill and homeless people. Businesswoman Elizabeth Miller has filed a lawsuit challenging the Glens Falls Planning Board's approval of the project last month on the grounds it was contrary to the intent of the city zoning ordinance. 

