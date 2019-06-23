Lake George Antique and Classic Boat Show Rendezvous

FRIDAY, SATURDAY

LAKE GEORGE — The annual Lake George Rendezvous, a boat show sponsored by the Adirondack Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, will be held at noon Friday and at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Lake George Village Docks. In addition to many boats on display both in and out of the water, there will also be a land display of Model T automobiles. Food and ice cream vendors will be on site.

For more information and to register for certain events, please visit http://acbs-adc.org/calendar/lake-george-rendezvous/.

 Courtesy photo

TOP LEFT (w/photo): Battle of the boats

Lake George looking at rescinding dock law LOCAL, Page A3

TOP RIGHT: First victory

Hannah Green wins Women's PGA Championship SPORTS, Page B1 

BOTTOM RIGHT: Times of change

Library seeks to widen service area, tax base LOCAL, Page A3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments