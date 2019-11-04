Black Solidarity Day at SUNY Adirondack

Director of the True Black History Museum Fred Saffold speaks to local students, teachers and activists about the origins of Black Solidarity Day and what people can do to work for social justice as part of a lecture at SUNY Adirondack Monday afternoon. 

 Samuel Northrop, snorthrop@poststar.com

