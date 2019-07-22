'Wear in the World?'

This horse is part of the new exhibit at the World Awareness Children's Museum in Glens Falls called 'Wear in the World?' featuring different textiles from around the world.

 Gretta Hochsprung, ghochsprung@poststar.com

TOP LEFT (w/photo): Weaving around the world

Exhibit displays textile history LOCAL, Page B1 

TOP RIGHT: The 100th season

NFL camps set to open this week SPORTS, Page B4

BOTTOM RIGHT: Opening new doors 

Family Health building nears completion LOCAL, Page B1 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments